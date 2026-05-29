Rishabh Pant resigns as LSG captain following IPL 2026 debacle
What's the story
Rishabh Pant has stepped down as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a disappointing IPL 2026 season. The team finished at the bottom of the league standings, prompting Pant's decision to resign. He had been bought by LSG for ₹27 crore in the mega auction in 2025 and was appointed as captain soon after.
Official statement
Tom Moody confirms Pant's resignation
Tom Moody, LSG's director of cricket, confirmed Pant's resignation in a statement. "Rishabh approached the franchise with this request and we have respectfully accepted it," Moody said. He further added that such decisions are never easy but they are grateful for everything Pant has brought to the team as captain. "Our focus now is on the collective - rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," he added.
Future plans
Moody hinted at leadership change earlier
After LSG's last league match of the season against Punjab Kings, Moody had hinted that a leadership change would be discussed as part of their season review. "You do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat," he said. Despite this season being difficult for them, Moody promised they would take time to reflect on all aspects.
Season
Pant had a lackluster season
Pant struggled big time with just one 50-plus score to his name in IPL 2026. He managed just 312 runs from 13 innings at 28.36. His strike rate was 138.05. Under Pant's leadership, LSG won only 10 and lost 18 matches in two seasons. Notably, Pant made history at the IPL 2025 mega auction by becoming the most expensive player in IPL's history. He was bought by LSG for a staggering ₹27 crore.