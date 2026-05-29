Rishabh Pant resigns as LSG captain following IPL 2026 debacle

Rishabh Pant has stepped down as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a disappointing IPL 2026 season. The team finished at the bottom of the league standings, prompting Pant's decision to resign. He had been bought by LSG for ₹27 crore in the mega auction in 2025 and was appointed as captain soon after.

Official statement Tom Moody confirms Pant's resignation Tom Moody, LSG's director of cricket, confirmed Pant's resignation in a statement. "Rishabh approached the franchise with this request and we have respectfully accepted it," Moody said. He further added that such decisions are never easy but they are grateful for everything Pant has brought to the team as captain. "Our focus now is on the collective - rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," he added.

Future plans Moody hinted at leadership change earlier After LSG's last league match of the season against Punjab Kings, Moody had hinted that a leadership change would be discussed as part of their season review. "You do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat," he said. Despite this season being difficult for them, Moody promised they would take time to reflect on all aspects.

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