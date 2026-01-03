VHT, Rishabh Pant slams his 13th List A fifty: Stats
What's the story
Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant stood out for his side in a Elite Group D clash against Services. The Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Services and Delhi saw the former get bowled out for 178 runs. In response, Delhi won the contest by 8 wickets with Pant hammering an unbeaten 37-ball 67. With this win, Delhi are top of Group D after 5 rounds.
Information
Pant and Arya's stand too good for Services
Chasing a paltry target of 183, Pant walked out when his side was 97/2. Alongside Priyansh Arya, he added 85* runs as they dealt with the situation by playing smart cricket. Pant played a fluent knock with Arya too dominating with a knock of 72*.
Numbers
Pant owns 188 runs in VHT 2025-26 season
Pant's knock was laced with 4 fours and six sixes. He struck at 181.08. In 5 matches this season, Pant has 188 runs at 47. He recorded his 2nd fifty. Overall in List A cricket, Pant has got to 1,977 runs from 72 matches (66 innings) at 32.95. He has 13 fifties and two tons. as per ESPNcricinfo.
Do you know?
Pant included in India's ODI squad for NZ series
Pant was included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. He has been named as India's 2nd-choice keeper behind KL Rahul, who recently led India to a series win over South Africa.