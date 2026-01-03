VHT, Rishabh Pant slams his 13th List A fifty: Stats

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant stood out for his side in a Elite Group D clash against Services. The Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Services and Delhi saw the former get bowled out for 178 runs. In response, Delhi won the contest by 8 wickets with Pant hammering an unbeaten 37-ball 67. With this win, Delhi are top of Group D after 5 rounds.

Information Pant and Arya's stand too good for Services Chasing a paltry target of 183, Pant walked out when his side was 97/2. Alongside Priyansh Arya, he added 85* runs as they dealt with the situation by playing smart cricket. Pant played a fluent knock with Arya too dominating with a knock of 72*.

Numbers Pant owns 188 runs in VHT 2025-26 season Pant's knock was laced with 4 fours and six sixes. He struck at 181.08. In 5 matches this season, Pant has 188 runs at 47. He recorded his 2nd fifty. Overall in List A cricket, Pant has got to 1,977 runs from 72 matches (66 innings) at 32.95. He has 13 fifties and two tons. as per ESPNcricinfo.