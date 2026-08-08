Rishabh Pant seeks Uttarakhand CM's help in land acquisition
What's the story
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has made a public appeal to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to acquire land in the state. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, currently in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, said that he has been trying to find suitable land in Uttarakhand for three years but hasn't had much luck. He requested assistance in acquiring land in the state so he could shift his base from Delhi and build his first home there.
Land acquisition
Pant's post on X
In his post, Pant said, "I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand."
Pant's appeal read, "My humble request..is please help me in land acquisition because nowadays it has become a nightmare."
He also referred to the possibility of being given land in recognition of representing his state at the international level.
Twitter Post
Pant's full appeal
@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request…— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026
Clarification
'A gift would be lovely'
Pant, however, clarified that he is willing to buy it from the government at applicable rates.
He said, "A gift would be lovely for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates."
He said acquiring the land would allow him to build his first house there.
The posts quickly went viral, with Pant's request drawing significant attention on social media and from Dhami himself.
Reply
Dhami replies to Pant
Replying to Pant, whom he called the "pride of Uttarakhand," Dhami said that the authorities have been instructed to do the needful.
"With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable," Dhami said.
"Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you," he added.
Tax details
Pant is the highest individual taxpayer in Uttarakhand
Born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Pant started his cricketing career there before moving to Delhi.
He has remained connected with his home state despite representing Delhi in domestic cricket.
His appeal comes days after he was declared the highest individual taxpayer in Uttarakhand for FY 2025-26, having paid ₹23.84 crore in income tax.
The figures were announced by the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Uttarakhand, on July 24 during an event marking Income Tax Day.