Rishabh Pant to depart for NZ on Thursday: Details here

While the rest of the Indian Test squad has already reached New Zealand and is getting match practice ahead of the two-Test series, Pant will have about a week to prepare.

The first Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.

Initially, Pant had requested to be included in the ongoing India 'A' tour in New Zealand for better preparation.

However, fitness issues restricted him playing any game.

As Pant owns 3,725 Test runs at 43.82, he will be the key to India's plans.