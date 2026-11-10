Rishabh Pant to depart for NZ on Thursday: Details here
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to depart for New Zealand on Thursday, as per Times of India. His departure comes after a mandatory match simulation session at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Wednesday. The CoE medical staff is satisfied with Pant's fitness, following his recovery from a side strain injury sustained during the Irani Cup in early October.
Training schedule
Pant's late arrival in New Zealand
While the rest of the Indian Test squad has already reached New Zealand and is getting match practice ahead of the two-Test series, Pant will have about a week to prepare.
The first Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.
Initially, Pant had requested to be included in the ongoing India 'A' tour in New Zealand for better preparation.
However, fitness issues restricted him playing any game.
As Pant owns 3,725 Test runs at 43.82, he will be the key to India's plans.
Confidence boost
Experience key to Pant's return
Despite his initial request, sources close to the team management have expressed confidence in Pant's ability to be match-ready for the first Test.
"This is the first time in a long while that the Test players have got such extensive preparation time for an away Test series," a source told Times of India.
The statement highlights Pant's experience as a key factor in his return to form.