Pant has smashed 385 runs at an average of 24.06 vs KKR (Image Source: X/@IPL)

How has Rishabh Pant performed against KKR in IPL? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:16 pm Apr 08, 202609:16 pm

What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match is set to be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After three games, KKR have two defeats with their last game seeing a no result affair. Pant will aim to inflict more misery on the three-time champions.