How has Rishabh Pant performed against KKR in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match is set to be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After three games, KKR have two defeats with their last game seeing a no result affair. Pant will aim to inflict more misery on the three-time champions.
Vs KKR
Pant owns a solitary fifty against KKR
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 17 IPL games against KKR, Pant has smashed 385 runs at an average of 24.06. He has managed to hit a solitary fifty with his strike rate being 147.50. Pant has smoked 36 fours and 18 sixes against the eastern giants. At Eden Gardens, he owns 122 runs from 5 matches (4 innings) at 30.50. 46 reads his best score.
Information
Pant's overall IPL stats
Overall in the IPL, Pant has scored a tally of 3,628 runs from 127 matches at 34.55. He has hit 20 fifties (100s: 2). His strike rate is 147.12. Pant tallies 170 sixes and 329 fours.