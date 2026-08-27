Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur sign Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City. The transfer is on an initial loan deal with a £60 million obligation to buy. The fee is divided into a guaranteed payment of £50 million and an additional £10 million in add-ons, as per Sky Sports News. This move comes after his former City teammate Savio joined Spurs earlier this week in an £85 million deal.
Transfer details
Omar Marmoush's transfer details
Marmoush was sold by Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City in January 2025. However, contrary to earlier reports, the German club is not entitled to a sell-on clause from this transfer.
They received their desired guaranteed fee at the time of sale along with additional bonuses.
City have also fulfilled all payment obligations, with very few installments remaining for Frankfurt.
Marmoush followed former City teammate Savio to join Spurs, after the Brazil winger completed an £85m move on Tuesday.
Twitter Post
New 22!
Introducing our new #️⃣2️⃣2️⃣— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2026
📲 https://t.co/6rMcNmoebA pic.twitter.com/MfBdiFvifW
Information
A look at Marmoush's Man City stats
Marmoush made a total of 62 appearances for City across competitions, scoring 16 goals. 37 of his appearances came in the Premier League where he bagged 10 goals and 3 assists. He won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with City last season.
Spurs
Decoding the transfer activities of Spurs this summer (incomings)
Before landing Marmoush, Spurs spent heavily on winger Savio, who cost £85m.
Midfielder Sandro Tonali arrived from Newcastle United in a package worth £100m.
West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes was roped in by Spurs for a staggering £85m.
Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton for £52m.
Meanwhile, the likes of Newcastle's Martin Dubravka, Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, and Aston Villa's Cole Ramsey came for free.