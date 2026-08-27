Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur sign Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush

Marmoush was sold by Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City in January 2025. However, contrary to earlier reports, the German club is not entitled to a sell-on clause from this transfer.

They received their desired guaranteed fee at the time of sale along with additional bonuses.

City have also fulfilled all payment obligations, with very few installments remaining for Frankfurt.

Marmoush followed former City teammate Savio to join Spurs, after the Brazil winger completed an £85m move on Tuesday.