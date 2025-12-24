Rohit Sharma hammers century on Vijay Hazare Trophy return: Stats

Indian batter Rohit Sharma celebrated his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an incredible century. Continuing his remarkable run in 50-over cricket, Rohit reached three figures in Mumbai's Group C match against Sikkim in Jaipur. He led the charge in a run-chase of 237. Rohit entered the tournament on the back of two 50-plus scores against South Africa in the home ODI series.

Knock Blazing knock in Jaipur Batting first in Jaipur, Sikkim racked up 236/7 after 50 overs. Chasing the modest target, Rohit thoroughly thrashed the opposition bowlers. He displayed his experience and raced to his century off just 62 balls. The former Indian captain added 141 and 85 runs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (38) and Musheer Khan (27*), respectively. Rohit eventually departed for a 94-ball 155 (18 fours and 9 sixes).

Return Rohit shines on VHT return Rohit shone in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance in seven years. Across 19 matches in the List A tournament, Rohit has racked up 736 runs at an average of 46.00. This was his second century. He began his List A career in 2006 and has now set several major records. The star batter owns 13,913 runs from 351 50-over games at 47.32.

Information Rohit's 37th List A ton According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit raced to his 37th century in List A cricket, the third-most for an Indian, behind Virat Kohli (58) and Sachin Tendulkar (60). Notably, Rohit also has the third-most ODI tons (33) after Kohli (53) and Tendulkar (49).

Tournament Rohit returns with a bang There were speculations about Rohit missing the first two matches of the VHT, but he later confirmed his availability, PTI reported. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier informed all centrally contracted players to play a minimum of two rounds in the tournament. After this, Rohit will participate in an ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.