Rohit Sharma contemplated retirement after 2023 World Cup heartbreak
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has opened up about the emotional toll of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final loss. The tournament saw India's dream run, with Rohit leading from the front. India won 10 back-to-back matches before losing the final to Australia. Rohit led India's charge with 597 runs at 54.27 in the tournament at home.
Emotional impact
Rohit's personal struggle after World Cup loss
Speaking at a recent event, Rohit opened up about the emotional aftermath of India's defeat. He said it was a tough time for him as he had invested everything into this World Cup since taking over as captain in 2022. "My only goal was to win the World Cup... So when it didn't happen, I was completely devastated," he said.
Retirement thoughts
Contemplation of retirement
Rohit revealed that the disappointment from the World Cup loss was so intense that he even considered retiring from cricket. "At one point, I honestly felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left," he said. However, he later found his way back to the game through self-reflection and determination.
Tournament
Dream campaign for Rohit-led India
Fiery starts from Rohit were pivotal to India's success in the 2023 World Cup. His attacking intent in the first powerplay helped India scale new heights. The former Indian captain finished with a strike rate of 125.95 (31 sixes). While Virat Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer (765), Mohammed Shami shattered records with 24 wickets (Best figures: 7/57).
Recovery process
Journey to recovery and focus on future
Rohit emphasized the importance of self-reflection in his recovery process. "It took some time, a lot of energy, and self-reflection to get back," he said. He also recalled reminding himself about his love for cricket and how he couldn't let it go so easily. This mindset helped him regain his motivation and get back into the game after the World Cup disappointment.
Return
Rohit has bounced back
The next two years after the ODI World Cup saw Rohit win multiple ICC titles. While India won the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit, the 38-year-old led the side to the 2025 Champions Trophy title. The senior batter retired from Test cricket along with Kohli thereafter, with ODI now his only active format. Earlier this year, Rohit was the Player of the Series (ODIs) in Australia.