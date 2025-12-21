Rohit Sharma contemplated retirement after 2023 World Cup heartbreak

Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has opened up about the emotional toll of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final loss. The tournament saw India's dream run, with Rohit leading from the front. India won 10 back-to-back matches before losing the final to Australia. Rohit led India's charge with 597 runs at 54.27 in the tournament at home.

Emotional impact Rohit's personal struggle after World Cup loss Speaking at a recent event, Rohit opened up about the emotional aftermath of India's defeat. He said it was a tough time for him as he had invested everything into this World Cup since taking over as captain in 2022. "My only goal was to win the World Cup... So when it didn't happen, I was completely devastated," he said.

Retirement thoughts Contemplation of retirement Rohit revealed that the disappointment from the World Cup loss was so intense that he even considered retiring from cricket. "At one point, I honestly felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left," he said. However, he later found his way back to the game through self-reflection and determination.

Tournament Dream campaign for Rohit-led India Fiery starts from Rohit were pivotal to India's success in the 2023 World Cup. His attacking intent in the first powerplay helped India scale new heights. The former Indian captain finished with a strike rate of 125.95 (31 sixes). While Virat Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer (765), Mohammed Shami shattered records with 24 wickets (Best figures: 7/57).

Recovery process Journey to recovery and focus on future Rohit emphasized the importance of self-reflection in his recovery process. "It took some time, a lot of energy, and self-reflection to get back," he said. He also recalled reminding himself about his love for cricket and how he couldn't let it go so easily. This mindset helped him regain his motivation and get back into the game after the World Cup disappointment.