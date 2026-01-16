Dissecting Rohit Sharma's ODI stats at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium

Team India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of their 2026 series on Sunday. The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India won the first ODI in Vadodara but lost the second one by seven wickets to the Kiwis in Rajkot. Meanwhile, veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma has done well in Indore in the past. Here we decode his ODI stats at the venue.

Stats Rohit owns a hundred at the venue As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has played five ODIs at the venue, returning with 205 runs at a decent average of 41. However, these runs have come at a stunning strike rate of 110.21. While his first three outings at the venue resulted in scores worth 3, 27, and 3, the next two outings saw him score 71 and 101. Notably, the hundred came none other than the Kiwis, in January 2023.

Stats Here are Rohit's overall ODI stats Coming to his overall numbers, Rohit is the all-time ninth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 11,566 runs in 281 matches at an average of 49. His strike rate is a fine 92.75 as the tally includes 33 tons and 61 fifties. Meanwhile, Rohit happens to be the highest six-hitter in ODIs, having hammered 355 maximums. He was dismissed for 20s in the first two games of the ongoing series - 26 and 24.

