Rohit Sharma set to entertain fans with debut TV show
What's the story
Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to host a new family entertainment show called "Family Full House." The latest promo for the Sony Entertainment Television series has been released, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. Rohit, along with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur, was seen recreating the famous "Koi Sehri Babu" dance in a new promo. The fun-filled moment has caught the attention of cricket fans, with the three cricket stars showcasing their lighter side away from the cricket field.
Reunion
Rohit, Iyer, Thakur, Nayar recreate the magic
The promo features Rohit, Iyer, Thakur, and former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar joining in on the popular dance routine, bringing back memories of their earlier viral celebration.
The reunion has added a nostalgic touch to the promotional campaign, while the cricketers' chemistry has made the clip an instant talking point among fans.
Show details
'Family Full House' with Rohit Sharma
The upcoming show will see Rohit stepping into a different avatar as he interacts with celebrities and friends in a family-oriented entertainment format.
The show is set to premiere on September 19 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
Iyer and Shardul are also among the familiar cricket faces joining Rohit in the promotional material, while Nayar's presence adds another layer to the reunion.
Twitter Post
Here is the promo!
ROHIT SHARMA IN FUN MODE 😂— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 10, 2026
- Sony TV show is going to be a massive hit. pic.twitter.com/ZXomzmJ2Ig
Behind-the-scenes
A delightful treat for fans
The promo has offered fans a glimpse of the camaraderie shared by the players away from the intensity of professional cricket.
The recreation of the "Koi Sehri Babu" dance has particularly grabbed attention, with fans enjoying the sight of Indian cricket stars letting their hair down.
As Family Full House with Rohit Sharma gears up for its premiere, this promo has already created buzz by bringing together cricket, nostalgia, and plenty of entertainment.
Guest list
First episode to feature these guests
The first episode of "Family Full House" promises a star-studded line-up.
Along with Iyer and Thakur, it features Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and as well as Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.
Other expected guests include Dr. Aditya Daftary, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir.
The show aims to create natural chemistry between its guests that Rohit can play off with his quick wit.
Details
When and where to watch it
"Family Full House with Rohit Sharma" is a game-and-chat style entertainment show that brings together cricketers and entertainers.
The mix is expected to create an engaging atmosphere for the audience.
The show will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream live on Sony LIV.
Interestingly, September 19 also marks Sharma's T20 debut anniversary, making it an even more special day for him to launch this new venture.