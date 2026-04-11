How has Rohit Sharma fared against RCB in IPL?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday at 7:30pm IST. Eyes will be on Rohit Sharma , who has looked in fine touch in the ongoing season. Ahead of this high-profile clash, let's take a look at his performance against RCB over the years.

Performance stats Third-most runs against RCB Rohit has played 34 IPL matches against RCB, scoring 848 runs at an average of 27.35, according to ESPNcricinfo. He has a strike rate of 136.99 in these matches. MS Dhoni (906) and David Warner (862) are the only batters with more IPL runs against the 2025 IPL champions. Rohit has seven fifties to his name against RCB, with a best score of 94. Only Warner has tallied more 50-plus scores against the Challengers (10).

Venue stats Rohit's record at Wankhede Stadium Rohit boasts a stellar record at Wankhede, MI's home ground. The veteran opener has scored 2,529 runs across 88 IPL games at the venue, averaging 34.17. His strike rate in this regard is 139.26. This includes 18 fifties and a hundred. Out of these runs, 386 have come against RCB with an average of 42.88. He owns four fifties across 11 innings in this regard.

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