How has Rohit Sharma fared against RCB in IPL?
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday at 7:30pm IST. Eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who has looked in fine touch in the ongoing season. Ahead of this high-profile clash, let's take a look at his performance against RCB over the years.
Performance stats
Third-most runs against RCB
Rohit has played 34 IPL matches against RCB, scoring 848 runs at an average of 27.35, according to ESPNcricinfo. He has a strike rate of 136.99 in these matches. MS Dhoni (906) and David Warner (862) are the only batters with more IPL runs against the 2025 IPL champions. Rohit has seven fifties to his name against RCB, with a best score of 94. Only Warner has tallied more 50-plus scores against the Challengers (10).
Venue stats
Rohit's record at Wankhede Stadium
Rohit boasts a stellar record at Wankhede, MI's home ground. The veteran opener has scored 2,529 runs across 88 IPL games at the venue, averaging 34.17. His strike rate in this regard is 139.26. This includes 18 fifties and a hundred. Out of these runs, 386 have come against RCB with an average of 42.88. He owns four fifties across 11 innings in this regard.
Career overview
Second-most runs in IPL history
In MI's IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit scored a stunning 38-ball 78. His following scores were 35 and 5. The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit has amassed a total of 7,164 runs from 275 games at an average of nearly 30 (29.85). His tally includes a whopping 48 fifties, two centuries, and a strike rate of 132.56. Rohit is only behind RCB legend Virat Kohli (8,790) in terms of IPL runs.