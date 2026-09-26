Rohit Sharma averages 57.6 vs West Indies in ODIs: Stats 

Across 35 ODI innings against West Indies, Rohit has scored a whopping 1,613 runs at an average of 57.6 and a strike rate of 91.85, as per Cricinfo.

He is currently sixth in terms of batters with the most ODI runs versus WI.

Rohit's long-time teammate Virat Kohli (66.5) is the only batter with a better average against West Indies (minimum 1,300 runs).