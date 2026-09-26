Rohit Sharma averages 57.6 vs West Indies in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Rohit Sharma, the former Indian cricket team captain, will be next seen in action against West Indies. Having scored a stunning ton in his last ODI assignment, against England, the 39-year-old would be high on confidence. Ahead of India's upcoming three-match ODI series against the Caribbean side starting September 27, here's a look at his stellar record in ODIs against the West Indies.
Stats
Over 1,600 runs versus the team
Across 35 ODI innings against West Indies, Rohit has scored a whopping 1,613 runs at an average of 57.6 and a strike rate of 91.85, as per Cricinfo.
He is currently sixth in terms of batters with the most ODI runs versus WI.
Rohit's long-time teammate Virat Kohli (66.5) is the only batter with a better average against West Indies (minimum 1,300 runs).
Feat
Three scores of 150 or more
Each of Rohit's three tons against West Indies has been converted to 150-plus scores - 162 runs off just 137 balls in 2018, 159 runs off just 138 balls in 2019, and 152* runs off just 117 balls in 2018.
No other batter has more than two 150-plus ODI scores against a particular side.
Rohit remains the only batter with multiple such scores against WI. His tally also includes 12 fifties.
Information
Over 1,000 runs in home games
1,118 of Rohit's runs versus WI have come across 19 home ODIs. His average of 69.87 is the best for any batter with at least 600 runs in home ODI against WI. This includes three tons and seven fifties.
Career
Here are his overall stats
In a stellar ODI career that began in 2007, Rohit has racked up 11,895 runs from 288 matches (280 innings) at a remarkable average of 48.95.
Rohit has scored 9,865 runs as an opener at a strike rate of 96.39.
His average of 54.5 is the best for any opener with at least 3,000 ODI runs.
While Rohit owns three double-tons, no other batter has touched the mark multiple times in the format.
This also includes the highest individual ODI score (264).