Has Akash Deep built his case for NZ Test tour?

Despite a strong start from openers Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria, who put together a 54-run partnership, J&K crumbled under pressure.

Akash Deep broke the partnership by trapping Iqbal lbw.

He then dismissed Shubham Khajuria to leave J&K reeling at 96/4.

His final wicket in the 4th innings was that of Sahil Lotra.

Earlier in the match's 2nd innings, Akash Deep managed 3/43 in as J&K scored 278.