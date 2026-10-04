Has Akash Deep built his case for NZ Test tour?
What's the story
Rest of India (RoI) clinched the prestigious 2026 Irani Trophy after defeating Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by a whopping 167 runs in Srinagar. Smaran Ravichandran added only 13 more runs on the final day before being dismissed for a total of 135. This set up an exciting chase for J&K, who had scored 278 in their first innings. However, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep shared nine scalps between them to bowl J&K out for 111.
Bowling
Akash Deep finishes with six wickets in the match
Despite a strong start from openers Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria, who put together a 54-run partnership, J&K crumbled under pressure.
Akash Deep broke the partnership by trapping Iqbal lbw.
He then dismissed Shubham Khajuria to leave J&K reeling at 96/4.
His final wicket in the 4th innings was that of Sahil Lotra.
Earlier in the match's 2nd innings, Akash Deep managed 3/43 in as J&K scored 278.
Information
Akash Deep gets to 175 FC scalps; completes 50 matches
Akash Deep's 3/43 and 3/25 saw him race to a tally of 175 wickets in First-Class Cricket. As per Cricinfo, Akash Deep featured in his 50th FC match. He averages 25.33 with the ball. Meanwhile, 28 of this FC scalps have come for India in Tests.
Performance
National selectors monitored Akash Deep's performance
The Irani Trophy match in Srinagar was closely monitored by the national selectors.
The focus was on Bengal pacer Akash Deep as he made his competitive cricket comeback after almost six months.
A national selector, possibly interim chairman Pragyan Ojha himself, was said to have possibly attended the match to observe Akash Deep's performance closely, as per Cricbuzz.
NZ
Akash Deep considered crucial for New Zealand Test series
As per Cricbuzz, the Indian team management considers Akash Deep as a key player for the two-Test series in New Zealand, scheduled for the end of November.
Although he hasn't played an international match since last August's Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy final Test at The Oval, his reputation remains intact.
In 10 Tests, the pacer has taken 28 wickets and even had a 10-wicket haul during last year's Birmingham Test.