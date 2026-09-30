Irani Trophy: National selectors to monitor Akash Deep's performance
What's the story
The upcoming Irani Trophy match between Jammu & Kashmir and Rest of India, starting Thursday in Srinagar, will be closely monitored by national selectors. The focus will be on Bengal pacer Akash Deep as he makes his competitive cricket comeback after almost six months. A national selector, possibly interim chairman Pragyan Ojha himself, could attend the match to observe Deep's performance closely, as per Cricbuzz.
Injury recovery
Deep's long break from competitive cricket
Deep, 29, last played a competitive match in February, a Ranji Trophy clash for Bengal against Jammu & Kashmir.
He has been out of action since then due to a stress fracture, missing the Indian Premier League 2026 season as well.
Most of his time during this period has been spent at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.
Team strategy
Deep considered crucial for New Zealand Test series
The Indian team management considers Deep as a key player for the two-Test series in New Zealand, scheduled for the end of November.
Although he hasn't played an international match since last August's Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy final Test at The Oval, his reputation remains intact.
In 10 Tests, Deep has taken 28 wickets and even had a 10-wicket haul during last year's Birmingham Test.
Selection support
Gambhir's support for Deep strengthens his case
Gautam Gambhir, the current coach of the Indian team, is said to be keen on including Deep in the red-ball squad for New Zealand. He may have even communicated this preference to the selectors.
Deep was included in Rishabh Pant-led Rest of India squad with a 'subject to fitness' clause by the selectors.
Now that he appears ready to play again, hopes are high for this right-arm pacer.