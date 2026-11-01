3 biggest transfers that shocked the football world
What's the story
Football transfers can change the direction of clubs, reshape rivalries and leave supporters struggling to believe what has happened. While blockbuster deals are now a regular feature of the sport, certain moves have generated reactions far beyond their financial value. Whether driven by fierce rivalries, unexpected decisions or record-breaking fees, these three transfers delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in football history.
#1
Luis Figo: Barcelona to Real Madrid (2000)
Few transfers have created as much hostility as Luis Figo's controversial switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid.
The Portuguese star was a fan favourite at Camp Nou, making his decision to join their fiercest rivals particularly difficult for supporters to accept.
Real Madrid paid approximately £37 million, a world-record fee at the time, to secure his services.
The transfer became a defining moment in the rivalry between the Spanish giants.
Figo faced an extraordinary reception on his return to Barcelona, with supporters expressing their anger in unforgettable fashion.
#2
Neymar: Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)
Neymar's departure from Barcelona stunned the football world because he was considered central to the club's future.
Having formed a devastating attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the Brazilian appeared destined to remain at Camp Nou for years.
However, Paris Saint-Germain triggered his €222 million release clause in 2017, completing the most expensive transfer in football history.
The move transformed the transfer market and demonstrated PSG's financial ambition to challenge Europe's established powers.
#3
Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid to Juventus (2018)
Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Real Madrid after winning three consecutive Champions League titles was among football's biggest surprises.
The Portuguese superstar had established himself as the club's leading figure, making his departure particularly difficult for Madrid supporters to comprehend.
Juventus completed the signing for a reported €100 million, bringing one of the sport's biggest names to Italian football.
The move represented an ambitious attempt by the Turin giants to strengthen their European credentials.