3 biggest transfers that shocked the football world

Few transfers have created as much hostility as Luis Figo's controversial switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese star was a fan favourite at Camp Nou, making his decision to join their fiercest rivals particularly difficult for supporters to accept.

Real Madrid paid approximately £37 million, a world-record fee at the time, to secure his services.

The transfer became a defining moment in the rivalry between the Spanish giants.

Figo faced an extraordinary reception on his return to Barcelona, with supporters expressing their anger in unforgettable fashion.