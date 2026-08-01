We want to make home our fortress: Roston Chase
What's the story
West Indies Test captain Roston Chase has expressed his team's confidence ahead of the second and final Test against Pakistan, starting Sunday in Port of Spain. The West Indies have won two out of three Tests in a month, and Chase wants to "make home our fortress, where we make it very difficult for teams to come to the Caribbean and beat us." Here are further details.
Winning streak
West Indies's recent Test victories
The West Indies recently defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 217 runs in the first Test of their series, with the second one ending in a draw.
They also beat Pakistan by 90 runs last week.
These victories have improved their position on the ICC World Test Championship table, although they are still out of contention for a spot in the final.
Home strategy
Chase's take on home advantage
Chase stressed the importance of leveraging home advantage, saying "we want to really make home advantage count."
He added, "we're lucky to continue in the vein of form that we've been in, and to take victory in this second game."
The captain also noted that they have a plan for this year after a disappointing performance last year when they won one and lost eight Tests.
Injury update
Chase's injury update
Chase also updated on his finger injury which kept him from bowling in the first Test. He said, "It's getting better. Hopefully, I think I'll be ready to bowl by Sunday."
The captain bowled two overs in the nets today but still feels some pain.
If spin becomes a factor, Pakistan would be pleased as they have Sajid Khan in their squad and Salman Agha as another option.