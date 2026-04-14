Rovman Powell completes 6,000 runs in T20s: Key stats 

West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell has completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the landmark playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 17th run from his blade helped Powell unlock this achievement. Nearly 2,000 of his runs have come in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Journey A look at his journey Powell, a powerful finisher, has featured in multiple franchise T20 leagues around the globe. He completed 6,000 T20 runs in his 331st encounter. Across 297 innings, the Windies all-rounder averages 25 and has a strike rate of over 140. His tally includes a ton and 24 half-centuries. Powell, a medium-pacer, also has 26 wickets with the ball.

Numbers Numbers across leagues Powell is currently WI's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, only behind Nicholas Pooran (2,275). In 117 matches, he has scored 2,261 runs at a strike rate of 141.84. His tally includes a ton and 10 half-centuries. Powell also has 1,929 runs in the CPL, 900 in ILT20, 500-plus in the Pakistan Super League, and 400-plus in the IPL.

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