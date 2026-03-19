IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals begin preparations with training camp

Major trades

RR's major trades ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, RR were involved in a high-profile trade deal. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who had been with RR for over a decade, was traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was also their most successful captain. In return, India's Jajdeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran were traded from CSK to RR. Notably, Jadeja was with the Royals squad, which lifted the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy.