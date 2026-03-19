LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals begin preparations with training camp
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals begin preparations with training camp
RR are currently holding a training camp in Jaipur

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals begin preparations with training camp

By Parth Dhall
Mar 19, 2026
12:36 pm
What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season champions, have kicked off their preparations for the 2026 edition. The team is currently holding a training camp in Jaipur to finalize its combination ahead of the tournament. Several marquee players, including the experienced Ravindra Jadeja, were seen practicing with the team. Meanwhile, the coaching staff closely monitored their performance. Riyan Parag will lead the Royals in IPL 2026.

Major trades

RR's major trades ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, RR were involved in a high-profile trade deal. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who had been with RR for over a decade, was traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was also their most successful captain. In return, India's Jajdeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran were traded from CSK to RR. Notably, Jadeja was with the Royals squad, which lifted the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy.

Twitter Post

Head coach Sangakkara welcomes RR squad

Advertisement

Squad

A look at RR's squad

Players retained: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, and Nandre Burger. Players bought: Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj, Vignesh Puthur, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Aman Rao, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Curran (traded), and Jadeja (traded).

Advertisement

Season

How RR fared in IPL 2025

RR, who reached the playoffs in 2024, finished ninth last season. This was partly because their regular skipper, Samson, couldn't play all matches. He missed five matches, where Riyan stepped in. An unsettled combination, coupled with inconsistency, marred their IPL 2025 campaign. Overall, RR lost 10 of their 14 matches. This time, RR will kick off their campaign against CSK in Guwahati on March 30.

Advertisement