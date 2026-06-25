Ryan Cook steps down as Netherlands cricket team coach: Details

Career highlights

Highlights of my coaching career: says Cook

In a statement released by KNCB, Cook reflected on his time as head coach of the Dutch men's team. He called it one of the highlights of his coaching career and said it was a pleasure to lead the journey toward professionalism and create a competitive cricket team with strong values. "I thank all at the KNCB and the Dutch cricket community for all their continued support throughout the years," he added.