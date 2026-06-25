Ryan Cook steps down as Netherlands cricket team coach: Details
What's the story
Ryan Cook has resigned as the head coach of the Netherlands men's cricket team, effective immediately. The Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) confirmed the news after Cook and his partner Emma welcomed their second child. Former South African international Heino Kuhn, who was serving as batting coach under Cook, will take over as interim coach for upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 matches.
Career highlights
Highlights of my coaching career: says Cook
In a statement released by KNCB, Cook reflected on his time as head coach of the Dutch men's team. He called it one of the highlights of his coaching career and said it was a pleasure to lead the journey toward professionalism and create a competitive cricket team with strong values. "I thank all at the KNCB and the Dutch cricket community for all their continued support throughout the years," he added.
Legacy
Immense impact on Dutch cricket, says KNCB chief executive
KNCB chief executive Huib van Walsem praised Cook for his immense impact on the entire system of Dutch cricket. He lauded Cook for building a depth of players, a strong team culture, coaching development, and contributions to grassroots cricket. "We are grateful for his wonderful efforts that have brought great results," said Van Walsem about Cook's tenure with the Netherlands men's team since May 2022.
Milestones
Netherlands achieved these milestones during Cook's tenure
Under Cook's leadership, the Netherlands team qualified for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. These were historic achievements as it was the first time since 2011 that they had made it to the ODI World Cup. The team even managed to secure wins over South Africa and Bangladesh during their stint in these competitions.
Recognition
Cook acknowledged by Netherlands captain Scott Edwards
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards also acknowledged Cook's instrumental role in the growth of their team and Dutch cricket as a whole over the past four years. He praised Cook's passion, professionalism, and commitment to creating a strong culture that has helped them achieve memorable performances. "On behalf of the players, I want to thank Ryan for everything he has done for us," Edwards said.