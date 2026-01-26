SA20: Decoding the 2025-26 season in stats 

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won their third SA20 title, defeating Pretoria Capitals in a nail-biting final at Newlands on Sunday. Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke scored half-centuries for SEC in a blistering 114-run partnership. Their efforts helped SEC chase down the target of 158 runs set by Pretoria Capitals. Albeit in a losing cause, Dewald Brevis , the league's highest-paid player, scored a stunning century off 56 balls for Pretoria Capitals. Here we decode the tournament in stats.

Title Third title win for SEC The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have now won three of the first four editions of SA20. MI Cape Town are the only other winners, having tasted the glory in the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, SEC have played each of the four finals. The 2025-26 season marked Pretoria Capitals's second final appearance. No other team besides these two has featured in multiple SA20 summit clashes.

Runs Who scored the most runs? As per ESPNcricinfo, SEC opener Quinton de Kock finished the season as the top run-scorer, having scored 390 runs. Brevis is the only other batter with 350-plus runs (370). Pretoria's Sherfane Rutherford clocked the best average among batters with 100-plus runs (66.80). Stubbs (64) was the only other batter to average 60-plus. Durban Super Giants's Devon Conway (173.43), Joburg Super Kings's Donovan Ferreira (171.66), and SEC's James Coles (170.78) were the ones to record 100-plus runs while striking at 170-plus.

Batting Here are the other batting records De Kock's tally of four 50-plus scores is the most for any batter in the tournament. MI Cape Town's Ryan Rickelton was also the only one with multiple hundreds in SA20 2025-26 (2). Pretoria's Shai Hope recorded the highest individual score in the season - 118* versus Super Giants. While Brevis (30) recorded the most sixes, Rutherford (26), Rickelton (24), and de Kock (23) are the others with 20-plus maximums.

Wickets Who took the most wickets? With 20 scalps at 13.55, Paarl Royals pacer Ottneil Baartman finished as the highest wicket-taker. SEC's Anrich Nortje (18 at 15.77) was the only other bowler with 16-plus scalps. Baartman was also the only one with more than one four-fer in the season (2). The only five-wicket haul in the entire tournament also belonged to him - 5/16 vs Pretoria.

Bowling Here are the other bowling stats Paarl pacer Hardus Viljoen clocked the best average among bowlers with at least 10 wickets (11.66). Baartman (13.55) and Nortje (15.77) are next on this list. Among bowlers who delivered at least 15 overs, Durban's Simon Harmer recorded the best economy rate (6.11). SEC's Marco Jansen (6.49) and Pretoria's Keshav Maharaj (6.53) are the other bowlers with sub-seven economy rates.