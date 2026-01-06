SA20: Bairstow slams Maharaj for 34 runs in an over
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, England's Jonny Bairstow smashed 34 runs off Keshav Maharaj in an single over of the ongoing SA20 tournament. The match was played between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 5. Bairstow's onslaught came during the 12th over of the innings while chasing a target of 177 with his team comfortably placed at 116/0.
Batting blitz
Bairstow's aggressive batting style
Bairstow started the over with a six over deep mid-wicket, reaching his half-century in just 35 balls. He then slog-swept Maharaj for a massive 92-meter six and hit another huge six on the third ball. The Englishman didn't stop there as he hit Maharaj for two more sixes to finish off the over with a total of five sixes and one four.
Bowling woes
Maharaj's unfortunate record in SA20 history
Maharaj's over became the most expensive in SA20 history, as he ended up with figures of 0/50 from three overs. Bairstow remained unbeaten on 85 off 45 balls, helping Sunrisers Eastern Cape chase down the target in just 14.2 overs. He was well supported by Quinton de Kock who also scored an unbeaten knock of 79 off 49 balls.
Team performance
Sunrisers Eastern Cape's rise in points table
The massive partnership between Bairstow and de Kock led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a 10-wicket victory. The win pushed them to the top of the points table with three wins from five matches, totaling 17 points. On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals are struggling at second-last place (fifth) on the table, with just one win from five matches and seven points.