SA20: Bairstow slams Maharaj for 34 runs in an over

In a stunning display of batting prowess, England's Jonny Bairstow smashed 34 runs off Keshav Maharaj in an single over of the ongoing SA20 tournament. The match was played between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 5. Bairstow's onslaught came during the 12th over of the innings while chasing a target of 177 with his team comfortably placed at 116/0.

Batting blitz Bairstow's aggressive batting style Bairstow started the over with a six over deep mid-wicket, reaching his half-century in just 35 balls. He then slog-swept Maharaj for a massive 92-meter six and hit another huge six on the third ball. The Englishman didn't stop there as he hit Maharaj for two more sixes to finish off the over with a total of five sixes and one four.

Bowling woes Maharaj's unfortunate record in SA20 history Maharaj's over became the most expensive in SA20 history, as he ended up with figures of 0/50 from three overs. Bairstow remained unbeaten on 85 off 45 balls, helping Sunrisers Eastern Cape chase down the target in just 14.2 overs. He was well supported by Quinton de Kock who also scored an unbeaten knock of 79 off 49 balls.