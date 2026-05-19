'Freedom, encouragement': Sachin Tendulkar's advice to parents of young cricketers

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared some invaluable advice for young cricketers and their parents. Speaking at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence cricket academy in Ahmedabad, he stressed on the importance of preparation and discipline over shortcuts. He also urged the parents to give their children freedom, emphasizing that success is not guaranteed, but strong preparation and discipline are within their control.

Talent development Development of talent through focus and hard work Tendulkar highlighted that talent is natural, but its development through focus and hard work determines results. He stressed that many talented players fail to achieve expected success due to a lack of these qualities. "Talent, I believe, is God-given. But what you do with that talent is in your hands," Tendulkar said while addressing the young cricketers at the academy.

Sacrifices Tendulkar emphasizes on sacrifices required for success Tendulkar emphasized that playing at the highest level for India requires several sacrifices and there are no shortcuts. He said cricket is a sport played in front of large audiences, and taking shortcuts can leave players exposed. "You have to sacrifice many things. If you want to play for India, then you will have to do certain things," Tendulkar said while highlighting this point.

Advertisement

Patience Success takes time and effort Tendulkar asserted that success takes time and effort, and nothing happens overnight. He said parents and coaches should support children's ambitions through hard work while also giving them freedom. "Freedom and encouragement is a great combination to have because only then will we get results," he said while emphasizing the importance of balance in achieving good results.

Advertisement