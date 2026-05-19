'Freedom, encouragement': Sachin Tendulkar's advice to parents of young cricketers
What's the story
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared some invaluable advice for young cricketers and their parents. Speaking at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence cricket academy in Ahmedabad, he stressed on the importance of preparation and discipline over shortcuts. He also urged the parents to give their children freedom, emphasizing that success is not guaranteed, but strong preparation and discipline are within their control.
Talent development
Development of talent through focus and hard work
Tendulkar highlighted that talent is natural, but its development through focus and hard work determines results. He stressed that many talented players fail to achieve expected success due to a lack of these qualities. "Talent, I believe, is God-given. But what you do with that talent is in your hands," Tendulkar said while addressing the young cricketers at the academy.
Sacrifices
Tendulkar emphasizes on sacrifices required for success
Tendulkar emphasized that playing at the highest level for India requires several sacrifices and there are no shortcuts. He said cricket is a sport played in front of large audiences, and taking shortcuts can leave players exposed. "You have to sacrifice many things. If you want to play for India, then you will have to do certain things," Tendulkar said while highlighting this point.
Patience
Success takes time and effort
Tendulkar asserted that success takes time and effort, and nothing happens overnight. He said parents and coaches should support children's ambitions through hard work while also giving them freedom. "Freedom and encouragement is a great combination to have because only then will we get results," he said while emphasizing the importance of balance in achieving good results.
Career
A look at his illustrious career
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. Hailed as the 'God of Cricket,' Tendulkar redefined the art of batting in the 1990s with his immaculate stroke-play. In an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, the veteran batsman went on to break several records. To date, Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs by a huge margin.