County Championship: Sai Kishore decimates Derbyshire with five-wicket haul 

Having played 57 First-Class matches as per Cricinfo, Kishore raced to 236 wickets at a fine average of 24.15.

The one against Derbyshire was his 15th five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. His tally also includes 12 four-fers.

The left-arm spinner has been a mainstay for Tamil Nadu in all three formats since making his FC debut in 2017.

Kishore has also compiled 998 runs at 15.12 in this format with three fifties under his belt.