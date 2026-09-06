County Championship: Sai Kishore decimates Derbyshire with five-wicket haul
What's the story
Indian spinner R. Sai Kishore played a pivotal role in Gloucestershire's emphatic win over Derbyshire in the County Championship match on Saturday. His five-wicket haul in the second innings meant Derbyshire collapsed for just 105 runs, handing Gloucestershire a massive 213-run defeat. Kishore overall claimed seven wickets in the match. Here we look at his spell and stats.
Match details
Brilliant bowling from Kishore
Chasing 319 in the fourth innings, Derbyshire were dented by early wickets as Kishore's twin strikes with the new ball reduced them to 20/2.
The spinner continued to make the ball talk, trapping five of their top-six batters.
His brilliance reduced Derbyshire to 41/6.
They were eventually folded for 105 as Kishore finished with 5/20.
12 of his 18 overs were maidens.
In his first outing, the Indian claimed 2/59 across 23 overs.
Career
A look at his exceptional FC numbers
Having played 57 First-Class matches as per Cricinfo, Kishore raced to 236 wickets at a fine average of 24.15.
The one against Derbyshire was his 15th five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. His tally also includes 12 four-fers.
The left-arm spinner has been a mainstay for Tamil Nadu in all three formats since making his FC debut in 2017.
Kishore has also compiled 998 runs at 15.12 in this format with three fifties under his belt.