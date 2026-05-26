IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: GT's Sai Sudharsan dismissed hit wicket
What's the story
Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan was out of luck in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Chasing 255, GT were off to a bright start. Sudharsan, who started with three endearing boundaries, fell prey to another one. The GT opener scored a boundary with a fierce cut, but the ball slipped out of his hands and hit the stumps.
Dismissal
A look at the unfortunate dismissal
While GT skipper Shubman Gill took a few balls to settle, Sudharsan attacked Jacob Duffy with three boundaries. Sudharsan, who looked in fine touch, was dismissed hit wicket in the third over. Although the ball raced away to the boundary, his bat fell and crashed into the stumps. This ended Sudharsan's 9-ball 14 in Dharamsala.
Information
Second player with this record
According to Cricbuzz, Sudharsan has become the second player to be dismissed hit wicket in the IPL knockouts/playoffs after Kusal Mendis. The latter suffered this for GT against Mumbai in the 2025 Eliminator in New Chandigarh last year.