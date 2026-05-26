Sudharsan departed for a 9-ball 14 in Dharamsala

IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: GT's Sai Sudharsan dismissed hit wicket

By Parth Dhall 10:39 pm May 26, 202610:39 pm

What's the story

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan was out of luck in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Chasing 255, GT were off to a bright start. Sudharsan, who started with three endearing boundaries, fell prey to another one. The GT opener scored a boundary with a fierce cut, but the ball slipped out of his hands and hit the stumps.