Sai Sudharsan features in his 50th IPL match: Key stats

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan is set to feature in his 50th Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The 46th match of IPL 2026 between GT and Punjab Kings marked this landmark. Since the 2022 IPL edition, Sudharsan has been GT's mainstay top-order batter. He became the fourth player to feature in 50 IPL games for GT. Here are the key stats.

Milestone Fourth player with this feat As mentioned, Sudharsan is the fourth player with 50 IPL caps for the Titans, who were introduced in 2022. He joined Rashid Khan (69), Shubman Gill (68), and Rahul Tewatia (68) on this elite list. Sudharsan is one of only two batters to score 2,000-plus runs for GT in the IPL. Gill tops this list with 2,822 runs.

Information A look at his numbers As of now, Sudharsan has racked up 2,121 runs from 49 innings at an average of 47.13 in the IPL. His tally includes a strike rate of 148.21. Sudharsan has 3 tons and 14 half-centuries to his name.

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