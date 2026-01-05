Dissecting Sam Curran's stunning all-round numbers in ILT20 2025-26

Desert Vipers won their first-ever ILT20 title after defeating MI Emirates by 46 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The victory was largely due to skipper Sam Curran 's all-round performance, who led from the front in this decisive match. This is a major turnaround for the Vipers, who had finished as runners-up in their last two appearances in the ILT20 finals. Curran led the team from the front with his three-dimensional display. Let's decode his stats.

Performance A stunning knock in the final Batting first in the final, Desert Vipers scored a competitive 182 for four with Curran scoring an unbeaten 74 off just 51 balls. Curran's innings was well-paced, hitting eight fours and two sixes to guide the Vipers through the middle overs before accelerating toward the end. Though he bowled two wicket-less overs with the ball, the Vipers won by 46 runs. Besides being adjudged the Player of the final, Curran was also named the Player of the Tournament.

Season stats Curran's season-long impact reflected in final Curran's performance in the final was a reflection of his overall contribution throughout the season. With 397 runs from 12 games at an average of 49.62, the southpaw ended the tournament as the highest run-getter (SR: 135.49). The southpaw tallied three fifties with his 74* in the final being his best score. His tally of 17 sixes was the second-best for any batter in the season. Notably, Curran mostly operated at number four in the tourney.

Bowling prowess Seven wickets with the ball Curran also made a significant mark with the ball, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.51. As if this is not enough, the star all-rounder also took 10 catches in the competition - the third-most for any fielder. Not to forget, the England star clocked these numbers while leading the team. This will go down as one of the finest all-round performances in a T20 tournament.