'We just watch the ball and hit hard': Sanju Samson
What's the story
After India's historic T20I victory over New Zealand, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson revealed that there was no grand plan behind his explosive opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. The duo helped India chase down a target of 226 runs, marking the team's highest successful run chase in T20Is. Samson scored a blistering 67 off just 33 balls while Abhishek contributed with a quickfire 29 off 12 balls.
Batting approach
Samson on his understanding with Abhishek
Samson, who was awarded the Player of the Match, said at the post-match presentation ceremony, "We do have a lot of conversations happening in the middle, but nothing makes sense actually. We just watch the ball and hit hard."
He added that both he and Abhishek had positive intent during their innings.
"Once we got off to a flying start, we felt the match could be finished in the first half as well," he said.
Team spirit
'Feels good to end up on the winning side'
Samson's wicket in the ninth over triggered a collapse, but he credited the win to his teammates.
"Whatever contribution you make, I think it feels good to end up on the winning side," he said.
He also spoke about how keeping wickets gave him an early read of the surface, but conditions changed drastically by the time India came out to bat.
Numbers
Samson's 11th T20I fifty
Samson hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes.
Samson completed his 11th T20I half-century. He also owns three tons.
In 78 T20Is, the Indian opener has 1,802 runs at an average of 27.72. His strike rate is over 160 (160.6).
It is worth noting that eight of Samson's T20I half-centuries have come this year.
Samson has raced to 770 runs from 26 T20Is at an average of 30.80 in 2026. He has struck at 181.17, including 49 sixes.