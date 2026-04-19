'Never been..': LSG owner on rumors of rift with Pant 

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has rejected rumors of a rift with team captain Rishabh Pant . The speculation stemmed from Goenka's on-field exchanges with players during Indian Premier League matches and his relationship with captain KL Rahul. However, in an interview on NDTV's 'Walk The Talk,' Goenka dismissed these claims as baseless fabrications.

Misinterpretation Goenka clarifies scolding rumors Goenka clarified that his interactions with players are often misinterpreted. He said, "You know, with Rishabh, there has never been a scolding situation, ever." He added that social media tends to blow things out of proportion and create sensational headlines. "This is social media. Sanjiv Goenka did his hand like this, which gets them views. Right? So to that end, they decided, 'let's make Sanjiv Goenka a punching bag'," he added.

Non-interference Addressing interference allegations, Goenka said this Goenka also addressed allegations of interfering in cricketing matters, saying he has a team of experts for that. He said, "For a person who's never really played cricket, it would be foolish to tell my cricketers how to play." The LSG owner stressed his role is more about support than coaching the team.

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Response 'My Sanjiv-Pant interaction is breaking news' Responding to the social media controversies, Goenka said his recent interaction with Pant was misinterpreted like previous incidents. He said, "Look, with a player like Rishabh, there is never a daat (scolding) situation. But on social media, even if Sanjiv Goenka moves his hands a certain way, it becomes breaking news."

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