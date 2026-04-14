Sanju Samson: ICC Men's Player of the Month (March 2026)

Indian batter Sanju Samson has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2026. The recognition comes after his stellar performance in India's ICC T20 World Cup title victory. Despite not playing in the initial games, Samson shone at crucial junctures, helping India win the knockout games. This marked his first-ever ICC Player of the Month award.

Impact Samson's impact in must-win Super 8 fixtures Samson was not a regular member of the Playing XI due to the team combination at the start of the tournament. He was later included to counter off-spin in the Powerplay. He made an immediate impact with a knock of 24 against Zimbabwe on February 26. Samson then powered India to victory in a potential quarter-final against West Indies. He hammered an unbeaten 97 as India chased down 196.

Heroics Back-to-back 50-plus scores In the semi-final, Samson scored an explosive 89 against England at Wankhede Stadium, helping India post a total of 253/7. He also delivered another brilliant performance with an equally impressive 89 in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, ensuring a comfortable victory. In the three vital T20Is he played in March, Samson scored an incredible 275 runs at an average of 137.50 and a strike rate of nearly 200, as per the ICC.

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Award response Dream come true, says Samson On receiving the ICC Player of the Month award, Samson said, "Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey." He added that being part of India's triumph at the Men's T20 World Cup was a dream come true.

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