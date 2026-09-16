Sanju Samson reflects on competition for opening slot in T20Is

The first two T20Is against Afghanistan saw Samson and Abhishek Sharma open, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sat out despite being the Player of the Series against Zimbabwe.

Notably, Samson was rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

Samson said, "They (Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma) are competitors for the outside world, but we are a team, and we are playing for a country."

He emphasized that winning is their top priority over individual performances.