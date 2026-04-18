Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed Pakistan's head coach for Bangladesh Test series

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed as the head coach of the senior men's Test side for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh . The decision comes ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting next month. This will be Sarfaraz's first assignment as a head coach after his recent retirement.

Coaching team Support staff for the Test team Along with Sarfaraz, former Pakistan crickers Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul have also been roped in as batting and bowling coaches respectively. The trio will be working under the captaincy of Shan Masood. This coaching staff will lead the team against Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, starting with the Bangladesh tour.

Team composition Four uncapped players included in the squad The 16-member squad for the Bangladesh tour includes four uncapped players: Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori. Five members of this squad are currently attending a red-ball training camp in Lahore. They are Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

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Match details Schedule of the Test series The first Test match of the series will be played in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, while the second one will be held in Sylhet from May 16 to 20. The team will gather in Karachi on April 27 for a training camp until May 1 before leaving for Bangladesh on May 2. Players currently participating in PSL will join this camp after their respective teams finish their campaigns.

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