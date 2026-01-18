Saurashtra's Ankur Panwar finishes 2025-26 VHT with 25 wickets: Stats 

Panwar drew the first blood by trapping Aman Mokhade, the tournament's leading run-getter, for 33. The right-arm pacer later trapped centurion Atharva Taide, the other opener, as well. Faiz Mohammad Sheikh (19) and Harsh Dubey (17) fell to him toward the end. Though the pacer claimed four wickets, he gave away 65 runs in his 10 overs.

Stats

Leading wicket-taker of the tourney

The fast bowler finished VHT 2025-26 with 25 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 5.86. This includes a four-fer and a fifer, as no other bowler has more than 21 scalps in the season. Overall, Panwar has raced to 33 wickets from 17 List A games at an average of 24-plus.