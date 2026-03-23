Australia to host NZ for historic four-Test series: Details 

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a blockbuster home summer schedule, including a historic four-match Test series against New Zealand . This is the first time the trans-Tasman rivals will play such an extended series. The season will feature 27 matches across men's and women's cricket at 14 venues, starting with Bangladesh's two-Test tour in August. Here are further details.

Upcoming matches White-ball series against Bangladesh and England Following Bangladesh's visit, a women's white-ball series will be played in Brisbane and Sydney. This includes three ODIs and as many T20Is. In November, England's men's team will come for a white-ball series with Australia. The ODI matches are scheduled to be held in Perth, Adelaide, and Hobart while a five-match T20I series will take place across Melbourne, Gold Coast Brisbane Sydney Canberra.

Series details Historic 4-Test series against New Zealand The highlight of the summer will be the historic four-Test series between Australia and New Zealand, the first of its kind between the trans-Tasman rivals. The matches are scheduled to be played in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney from early December to early January. This will be followed by another T20I and ODI series against New Zealand in February and March.

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