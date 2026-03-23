Australia to host NZ for historic four-Test series: Details
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a blockbuster home summer schedule, including a historic four-match Test series against New Zealand. This is the first time the trans-Tasman rivals will play such an extended series. The season will feature 27 matches across men's and women's cricket at 14 venues, starting with Bangladesh's two-Test tour in August. Here are further details.
Upcoming matches
White-ball series against Bangladesh and England
Following Bangladesh's visit, a women's white-ball series will be played in Brisbane and Sydney. This includes three ODIs and as many T20Is. In November, England's men's team will come for a white-ball series with Australia. The ODI matches are scheduled to be held in Perth, Adelaide, and Hobart while a five-match T20I series will take place across Melbourne, Gold Coast Brisbane Sydney Canberra.
Series details
Historic 4-Test series against New Zealand
The highlight of the summer will be the historic four-Test series between Australia and New Zealand, the first of its kind between the trans-Tasman rivals. The matches are scheduled to be played in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney from early December to early January. This will be followed by another T20I and ODI series against New Zealand in February and March.
Special matches
One-off Test against England to mark 150th anniversary
Australia's home season will also include a special one-off Test against England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from March 11-15. This match commemorates the 150th anniversary of Test cricket. The women's team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand in February and March.