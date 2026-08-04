Unrest in Indian dressing room? All you need to know

The report further states that some senior players have voiced their concerns about Gambhir's coaching style to BCCI members and former Indian cricketers.

The issue stemmed following India's dismal performance in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia.

Following the defeat, Gambhir had asked all players to play domestic cricket if they wanted to keep their places in red-ball cricket.

Under him, India also lost home Test series against New Zealand (0-3) and South Africa (0-2).

Before 2024, India last lost a home Test series in 2012.