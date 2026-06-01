Serena Williams announces return to tennis at 44: Details here

Tennis icon Serena Williams is set to make a stunning return to professional tennis at the age of 44. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has accepted a wild card entry for the women's doubles event at Queen's Club, London. The tournament will be held from June 6 to 21, marking her first appearance in the sport since the 2022 US Open .

Anticipation builds Williams's post sends fans into a frenzy Williams took to social media to share her excitement about the upcoming tournament. She posted a video of herself practicing with the caption, "Good news travels fast." The post sent tennis fans into a frenzy, who have been eagerly waiting for any signs of her comeback. Speculation about Williams's return had been rife since December, when she re-entered tennis' anti-doping program, a mandatory step for players planning to return to the tour.

Twitter Post WATCH: Williams set to return Good news travels fast. pic.twitter.com/R7x7EFPUJ8 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 1, 2026

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Partnership details Likely to partner with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko For the doubles competition at Queen's Club, Williams is likely to partner with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko. Williams said she chose Queen's Club as the venue for her return because of her long and successful history on grass courts. "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career," she said, adding that she was excited to be back competing on such an iconic stage.

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Plans Speculation about Wimbledon appearance Williams's return on grass has sparked speculation that she may also compete at Wimbledon, starting on June 28. The tennis legend has won seven singles titles at the All England Club. Williams's Major appearance was at the 2022 US Open, where she said she was "evolving" away from tennis instead of using the word "retiring." Her comeback is expected to be one of the biggest talking points of this year's grass-court season.

Impact assessment Other players welcome her return Williams's return has been welcomed by fellow players and tennis officials alike. Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka said, "It will bring people to watch tennis." Meanwhile, WTA chair Valerie Camillo called Williams "one of the greatest athletes of all-time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court." Camillo added that her return is an expression of her passion for competition and looked forward to seeing her face a new generation of top players.