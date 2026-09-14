Women's T20 Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur lauds 'responsible' Shafali Verma

Kaur praised her for taking responsibility and performing well with both bat and ball.

"I think Shafali had a great tournament and it's good to see somebody like Shefali who is taking the responsibility and doing the job with bat and ball. I can't ask anything else from her," she said after the match.

She further added, "It's all about playing good cricket and I am very happy about that. We set some really high standards for us and we had to match them every day."