DC's Shafali Verma hammers her 7th half-century in WPL: Stats

Shafali looked solid during her stay at the crease. She was explosive in the powerplay overs, scoring a 21-ball 42. Notably, DC lost four wickets inside the PP overs and were then reduced to 74/6 before Shafali completed a 27-ball fifty. In the 17th over, Lauren Bell dismissed Shafali, who was caught at backward point.

Stats

Shafali surpasses 50 WPL sixes; gets closer to 1,000 runs

Shafali's knock had 4 sixes and 5 fours. She became the 1st batter in WPL history to get past 50 sixes (53), as per ESPNcricinfo. The aggressive opener now owns 985 runs in WPL from 31 matches at 35.17. She hammered her 7th fifty. In the ongoing season, Shafali owns 120 runs from four matches at 30.