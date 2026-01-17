DC's Shafali Verma hammers her 7th half-century in WPL: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals batswoman Shafali Verma scored an impressive 62 from 41 balls versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 11 of the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Saturday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw DC Women manage 166/10 in 20 overs. Shafali was in the thick of things before Lucy Hamilton's 19-ball 36 in the end helped DC get past 160.
Effort
Shafali makes her bat do the talking
Shafali looked solid during her stay at the crease. She was explosive in the powerplay overs, scoring a 21-ball 42. Notably, DC lost four wickets inside the PP overs and were then reduced to 74/6 before Shafali completed a 27-ball fifty. In the 17th over, Lauren Bell dismissed Shafali, who was caught at backward point.
Stats
Shafali surpasses 50 WPL sixes; gets closer to 1,000 runs
Shafali's knock had 4 sixes and 5 fours. She became the 1st batter in WPL history to get past 50 sixes (53), as per ESPNcricinfo. The aggressive opener now owns 985 runs in WPL from 31 matches at 35.17. She hammered her 7th fifty. In the ongoing season, Shafali owns 120 runs from four matches at 30.