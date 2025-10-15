Mohammed Shami responds to India snub with Ranji Trophy three-fer

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made his presence felt with the ball for Bengal on Day 1 of his side's 2025-26 Ranji Trophy clash against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens. Shami, who earlier quashed concerns over his fitness ahead of the Ranji Trophy clash, helped his side bowl the visitors out for 213. He managed 3/37 from 14.5 overs. This was a statement of intent from Shami, who was snubbed for India's upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Exclusion reaction Selection not in my hands: Shami Speaking to PTI recently, Shami emphasized that he wouldn't be participating in four-day cricket if he wasn't feeling fit. Responding to his exclusion from India's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, Shami said, "If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket." He further clarified that selection is not in his hands and if there was a fitness issue, he wouldn't be playing for Bengal. The pacer also stressed on focusing on preparing and playing matches rather than giving updates about his fitness status.

Cricket commitment Shami opens up on domestic cricket Shami remains committed to domestic cricket, saying "In the old days, Ranji Trophy was a big level for anyone." He added that he doesn't see it as an 'insult' to play junior cricket like Ranji Trophy. The pacer also clarified his stance on selection, saying he has no objection if not selected for India but will continue playing for Bengal. "I am ready to go whenever they [selectors] want me to go," Shami said.