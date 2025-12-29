Shan Masood breaks this FC record of Inzamam-ul-Haq: Details 

Shan Masood has shattered a long-standing record by scoring the fastest double-century in First-Class cricket for Pakistan. He achieved this feat in just 177 balls, surpassing former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq's record of 188 balls set back in 1992. The historic innings came during a match between Sui Northern Gas and Sahar Associates on Sunday, the first day of the President's Cup departmental tournament.

Record details Masood's unbeaten innings and record comparison Masood ended the first day of the match unbeaten on 212 runs off just 185 balls in Karachi. Batting at number three, the left-handed batter operated with great intent and scored runs all over the park. Meanwhile, the fastest Test double-century by a visiting batsman in Pakistan is still held by India's Virender Sehwag, who scored it in 182 balls during a Test match in Lahore in 2006.

Career decisions Masood's career focus amid PCB offer Despite his historic achievement, the 36-year-old cricketer recently turned down an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to become a full-time Director of International Cricket and Players Relations. The board had asked him to cut short his playing career for the position after appointing him as a consultant in international cricket and players relations earlier this year. However, Masood chose to focus on his playing career instead. Notably, he is the Test skipper of the Pakistan team.