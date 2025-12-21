IPL 2026: Why KKR broke the bank for Cameron Green

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the three-time champions, broke the bank in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction by signing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping ₹25.20 crore. KKR bagged the deal after an intense bidding war with multiple franchises. In a recent interview on KKR's official website, assistant coach Shane Watson explained the rationale behind this massive investment, saying they were well aware of Green's exceptional skills as a cricketer.

Coach's perspective Admiration for Green's skills Watson, a former elite all-rounder himself, has long been an admirer of Green. He said, "I've always been a massive fan of Cameron Green. I'm an all-rounder at heart, so I know what it takes to push the limits to be the best all-rounder that you possibly can be." He praised Green's skills as both a batsman and a bowler and expressed his desire to work closely with him.

All-rounder attributes Versatility and potential for growth Watson emphasized Green's versatility as a key asset for KKR. He said, "From a KKR perspective, to be able to have someone who can bat in the top three...or if needed, he also can bat at six and seven, and power hit - he's an incredible power hitter." Watson also highlighted that Green is already a world-class fast bowler with room for improvement in his bowling skills.

Record Most expensive player at IPL 2026 auction Green became the most expensive foreign player in IPL history. He surpassed Mitchell Starc, who was acquired by KKR for ₹24.75 crore in 2024. Notably, Green won't earn more than ₹18 crore. According to the IPL's "maximum-fee" rule, an overseas player can't be signed at more than ₹18 crore, the highest retention slab for franchises ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Information Green available to bowl Green missed the 2025 season after undergoing back surgery. Although the all-rounder registered for the 2026 event as a batter instead of an all-rounder due to a mix-up, he confirmed that he is available to bowl.