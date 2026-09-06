Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan slams 85 in Duleep Trophy final: Details
What's the story
Shikhar Mohan, a 21-year-old batsman from Jharkhand, made headlines with his impressive performance in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final. He scored a brilliant 85 runs off just 120 balls for East Zone against South Zone at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. His innings was a perfect blend of aggression and caution, helping his team score 246 runs in the game's two sessions. Here we decode his knock and stats.
Knock
A fine knock from the youngster
Batting first in the game, East Zone were off to a flying start with openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) adding 100 runs in no time.
Mohan arrived at three and looked confident against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Gopal.
Though the youngster was watchful, he also found boundaries at regular intervals.
Notably, Mohan's innings included a 94-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Ishan Kishan.
He, however, missed out on a hundred after being dismissed by Chama Milind's bouncer.
Stats
Mohan's impressive run in debut Ranji season
Mohan smashed nine fours and three sixes en route to his 120-ball 85.
The 21-year-old made his First-Class debut in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season and impressed with his performance, scoring 613 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.
His innings included a double century against Nagaland and a century against Baroda.
As per Cricinfo, the Jharkhand batter has now raced to 698 runs across 13 FC innings. This includes two tons and four fifties.
List A success
Stellar run in List A format as well
Mohan made his List A debut in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy season, where he scored 391 runs in seven innings at 55.85.
His consistent performances at different levels of domestic cricket have established him as a promising talent.
The young batsman's ability to adapt and perform under pressure was evident in his recent Duleep Trophy final innings.
Notably, Mohan has replaced Virat Singh for the summit clash.