Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan slams 85 in Duleep Trophy final: Details 

Batting first in the game, East Zone were off to a flying start with openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) adding 100 runs in no time.

Mohan arrived at three and looked confident against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Gopal.

Though the youngster was watchful, he also found boundaries at regular intervals.

Notably, Mohan's innings included a 94-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Ishan Kishan.

He, however, missed out on a hundred after being dismissed by Chama Milind's bouncer.