Should MS Dhoni continue as CSK captain? Akash Chopra opines

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed MS Dhoni to continue as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. The statement comes amid growing speculation over Dhoni's future role with the franchise. Chopra, speaking on JioHotstar, said if Dhoni is playing and keeping for 20 overs, he should lead the side. For now, Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to CSK's captaincy duties after getting injured midway through IPL 2025.

Captaincy debate Find me a better captain than MS Dhoni: Chopra Chopra said, "Find me a better captain than Mahendra Singh Dhoni on that field, out of the 22 players involved." He added that if CSK want to get the best out of Dhoni for a turnaround, then he has to be their captain. The statement comes as CSK are under a transition phase, with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm after Dhoni stepped down ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Transition phase Transition phase for CSK Dhoni's on-field responsibilities have been gradually reducing over the past few seasons. He has mostly played the role of a finisher, coming in late to score runs in the death overs. The impact player rule has further reduced his participation, making it more situational. With the historic trade of Sanju Samson, CSK have already taken a new leap.

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Prospects Dhoni to play full season Dhoni has played a pivotal role in CSK's success. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL and two CLT20 titles. The most successful IPL skipper, Dhoni, has scored 4,865 runs from 248 matches for CSK (SR: 139.11). Despite Dhoni's brief return as captain last year due to an injury to Gaikwad, the team is now moving toward a new leadership era. Besides, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed that Dhoni will likely play all matches in the impending season.

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