3 reasons why MS Dhoni should become CSK head coach 

Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Each of the team's five titles came under his leadership.

This makes him one of the most influential figures in the franchise's history.

Hence, the familiarity with the team's environment would aid his transition from a player to head coach.

Notably, Dhoni was a part of the CSK dressing room in the 2026 season as well, though he did not play a game.