3 reasons why MS Dhoni should become CSK head coach
What's the story
After 18 successful seasons, Stephen Fleming's reign as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came to an end post the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Under Fleming's guidance, CSK clinched five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. His partnership with MS Dhoni has been instrumental in this success. However, with Dhoni's future uncertain due to injury concerns, questions arise about his potential transition into a coaching role for CSK. On this note, we look at three reasons why Dhoni should become CSK's head coach.
#1
Familiarity with the team environment
Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the inaugural edition in 2008.
Each of the team's five titles came under his leadership.
This makes him one of the most influential figures in the franchise's history.
Hence, the familiarity with the team's environment would aid his transition from a player to head coach.
Notably, Dhoni was a part of the CSK dressing room in the 2026 season as well, though he did not play a game.
#2
A mastermind of the game
From giving Joginder Sharma the last over of the 2007 T20 World Cup final to promoting himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, Dhoni has taken several surprising decisions that turned out to be masterstrokes.
Many of his peers even consider him one of the best readers in the game's history.
A head coach with a calm demeanor and tactical acumen would certainly be a dream for many teams.
#3
Handling of youngsters
Talismanic players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja credit Dhoni for their success.
His ability to bring out the best in youngsters has shaped the careers of several players.
Even players like Ajinkya Rahane and Robin Uthappa rediscovered themselves at CSK in the latter stages of their playing days.
This is another quality that makes Dhoni an ideal candidate for the head coach role.