Will Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a major change in the leadership of the Indian T20I team. A report in Times of India indicates that Suryakumar Yadav could be replaced by Shreyas Iyer as the new captain. The decision is likely to be finalized after IPL 2026, with Iyer being the front-runner for the role.

Performance review Suryakumar's individual performance under scrutiny Despite leading India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar's individual performance has come under fire. He scored a total of 242 runs in nine innings during the tournament, with an impressive 84-run innings against the USA. However, his performance in high-pressure situations has been disappointing lately, which could have contributed to the selectors' decision.

Captaincy challenges Suryakumar's injury concerns and inconsistent form Suryakumar has been at the helm of India's T20I team since July 2024. However, his form has been inconsistent, with only a few good performances in the T20I series against New Zealand this year. He has also been battling a wrist injury for some time now. The right-hander played through pain and discomfort during IPL 2025 and the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he was often seen with heavy taping on his right wrist.

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Leadership transition Iyer's consistent IPL performance and return to T20I set-up The BCCI is considering Iyer for the captaincy role due to his consistent performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over three seasons with different franchises. If selected, he will lead India in their first assignment after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 - a two-match T20I series against Ireland. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series in England, marking Iyer's return to India's T20I set-up after more than two years.

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Stats Here are Iyer's T20I stats Iyer, who last played a T20I in 2023, has racked up 1,104 runs across 51 games in the format at a strike rate of 136.12 (8 half-centuries). However, since the start of 2025, Iyer has scored 937 T20 runs at 49.31. His strike rate is a stunning 170.98. Meanwhile, SKY boasts 3,272 T20I runs in India colors. From 113 matches (107 innings), he averages 36.35 (SR: 162.94).