Decoding the IPL stats of Shreyas Iyer at Eden Gardens
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings against former side Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. Iyer, who helped KKR win the 2024 IPL title, was snapped up by PBKS ahead of IPL 2025. He helped PBKS reach the final last season. And now, Iyer returns to Eden Gardens to take on KKR. Here's more.
Eden Gardens
Iyer owns 289 runs at Eden Gardens
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 IPL games at Eden Gardens, Iyer has scored 289 runs with his strike rate being 129.59. The former Delhi Capitals player has hit a solitary fifty at this venue and owns two ducks. Notably, in 7 matches for KKR at Eden Gardens, he scored 167 runs at 33.40. Against KKR, he owns 122 runs at 24.40 from six matches.
Stats
A look at Iyer's T20 and IPL stats
From 242 T20 matches (236 innings), Iyer owns 6,646 runs at 34.08. He has smashed 44 fifties (100s: 3). Recently, he surpassed 550 fours (552) and also raced to 291 sixes. In the IPL, he has amassed 3,799 runs from 135 matches at 34.22. He has hammered 28 fifties. Against KKR, he owns 481 runs at 40.08 with the help of two fifties.