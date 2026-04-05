Decoding the IPL stats of Shreyas Iyer at Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens

Iyer owns 289 runs at Eden Gardens

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 IPL games at Eden Gardens, Iyer has scored 289 runs with his strike rate being 129.59. The former Delhi Capitals player has hit a solitary fifty at this venue and owns two ducks. Notably, in 7 matches for KKR at Eden Gardens, he scored 167 runs at 33.40. Against KKR, he owns 122 runs at 24.40 from six matches.