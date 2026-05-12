IPL: Shreyas Iyer criticizes PBKS's bowling, fielding after DC defeat

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has openly criticized his team's bowling and fielding efforts after their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The latest setback came against Delhi Capitals (DC), who chased down a target of 211 runs with three wickets in hand at Dharamsala. Despite some early breakthroughs by Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur, PBKS's fielding let them down with two dropped catches.

Target assessment 'We may have set a higher target': Iyer Iyer admitted that they may have set a target higher than what was needed on the pitch. He said, "Absolutely, I feel that it was 30 runs more on this wicket considering how the ball was seaming and there was variable bounce." His comments come after PBKS posted 210 for five in their innings, a total which Iyer himself acknowledged as well above par.

Strategy critique 'We are short on planning' Iyer stressed the importance of executing their line and length precisely to extract wickets. He said, "There was absolutely a thought in my mind, but the way ball was seaming and the way it was helping seamers." He also highlighted that they have been short on planning, which has contributed to their recent poor performances.

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Batting breakdown How the match panned out In their innings against DC, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 78 runs for the opening wicket. After their dismissal, Iyer and Cooper Connolly took charge as PBKS posted a total of 210 runs. Arya and Iyer made half-centuries. However, despite a shaky start at 74 for four, Axar Patel and David Miller's fifties guided Delhi to victory.

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