Day 4: Bangladesh on top of Pakistan in Mirpur Test

Bangladesh have put themselves in a commanding position at the end of Day 4, with a healthy lead of 179 runs over Pakistan in the first Test match at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. In their second innings, Bangladesh reached 152/3 at stumps, extending their overall lead to a comfortable margin. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque powered the home team with half-centuries.

Batting display Mominul, Shanto frustrate Pakistan with century stand The day began with Bangladesh resuming at 7/0. Despite losing two early wickets, Bangladesh did not lose momentum thanks to Shanto and Mominul. The experienced duo formed a century partnership (105) that frustrated the Pakistani bowlers. While Mominul was dismissed for 56, Shanto remained unbeaten on 58 at stumps. Mushfiqur Rahim (16*) was the other unbeaten batter for the hosts.

Match progress Summary of the 1st Test In their first innings, Bangladesh was bowled out for 413 runs. They then took a slender 27-run lead by dismissing Pakistan for 386 runs. With seven wickets in hand and a lead nearing 200 runs, Bangladesh will look to accelerate their innings on the final day of this Test match against Pakistan. The visitors, meanwhile, will aim to avoid the defeat.

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Bowlers How did the bowlers fare? Pacers Mohammad Abbas (1/34 in 14 overs) and Hasan Ali (1/23 in 11.3 overs) struck once each with the new ball. Shaheen Afridi (1/39 in 12 overs) also bowled well and later got the wicket of Shanto. Spinners Salman Agha (0/18 in 5 overs) and Noman Ali (0/32 in 8 overs) failed to strike in the rain-hit day. Notably, a major part of the day got washed out due to rain.

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Mominul 5,000 Test runs for Mominul Mominul became the third Bangladeshi batter to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket. The southpaw smoked two fifties in the game—91 off 200 balls and 56 off 120 balls. With this effort, Mominul has raced to 5,006 runs from 76 Test matches at 38.21. This was his 27th fifty in Tests. He also owns 13 tons.