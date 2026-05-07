Has pace unsettled Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2026? Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a 33-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 49 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The Kings faltered while chasing 236 runs, though Cooper Connolly shone with an unbeaten. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer departed early, falling to pacer Eshan Malinga in the Powerplay. Notably, each of Iyer's seven dismissals this season has come against pace.

Journey How Iyer has fared in IPL 2026 Despite falling cheaply against SRH, Shreyas Iyer has had a terrific season with the bat so far. Averaging 47-plus, the PBKS skipper has racked up 333 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 164.03. His tally includes 4 half-centuries. As mentioned, Iyer has been dismissed by pacers on each of the seven occasions.

Numbers Pace vs spin According to Cricbuzz, Shreyas Iyer has fallen to pace seven times across 115 balls in IPL 2026. He still has a strike rate of 171.3 with 197 runs in this regard. Meanwhile, Iyer has hammered 136 runs off 88 balls without getting dismissed against spinners in the season. His strike rate against spin reads 154.54.

Advertisement

Do you know? Iyer's struggles against short deliveries Earlier, Iyer's struggles against short deliveries when facing fast bowlers were evident. However, he seems to have overcome that vulnerability. Iyer's career T20 strike rate against pace is 136.19. And this has soared to 182.2 since the start of 2025.

Advertisement