How has Shreyas Iyer fared against SRH in IPL? Stats

Vs SRH

Iyer averages 37.80 against SRH

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 19 IPL games against SRH, Iyer has amassed 567 runs at an average of 37.80. He owns 4 fifties with his strike rate being 131.55. He has smashed four fifties with the best score of 82. Iyer also owns two ducks. Iyer's runs against SRH have come for Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS.