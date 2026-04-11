How has Shreyas Iyer fared against SRH in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match is set for a 3:30pm IST start at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will be keen to stamp his authority on the Orange Army. Here we decode his stats against SRH in the IPL.
Vs SRH
Iyer averages 37.80 against SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 19 IPL games against SRH, Iyer has amassed 567 runs at an average of 37.80. He owns 4 fifties with his strike rate being 131.55. He has smashed four fifties with the best score of 82. Iyer also owns two ducks. Iyer's runs against SRH have come for Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS.
Information
A look at Iyer's overall IPL stats
Overall in the IPL, Iyer has managed 3,799 runs from 136 matches (134 innings). The player averages 34.22 (SR: 133.86). He has hit 28 fifties with the best of 97*. Iyer has smoked 157 sixes and 318 fours.