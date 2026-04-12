Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest Indian to 4,000 IPL runs: Stats 

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has gone past 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The star opener achieved this remarkable milestone with his 25th run against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Having taken just 118 innings, Gill is also the second-fastest Indian to reach 4,000 IPL runs. Here we decode his stellar stats in the league.

Elite list Gill only behind Rahul While Gill took 118 innings of 121 games to complete 4,000 IPL runs, only KL Rahul (105 innings) has reached the milestone faster among Indian batters, as per ESPNcricinfo. Rahul also happens to be the fastest player to reach the landmark. Chris Gayle (112 innings), David Warner (114), and Jos Buttler (116) are the other batters to complete 4,000 runs faster than Gill.

Career A look at his IPL journey Gill averages nearly 40 in the IPL as his strike rate is around 140. He has four tons and 27 fifties to his name. Gill started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. He went on to serve the franchise for four seasons, scoring 1,417 runs from 58 matches at 31.48.

Advertisement